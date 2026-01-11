If you needed a pulse check on the city of Chicago, Saturday night likely broke the machine. In a matter of hours, the Windy City witnessed a historic NFL playoff comeback and a massive MLB blockbuster, turning January 10, 2026, into a day for the history books.

First, the Chicago Bears stunned the football world. Down 18 points at halftime to the Green Bay Packers, the season looked dead in the water. But Caleb Williams refused to go quietly.

The rookie quarterback orchestrated a wild 25-point fourth quarter, throwing for 301 yards and capping the night with a game-winning 25-yard touchdown to DJ Moore. The 31-27 victory at Soldier Field doesn’t just exercise demons against a bitter rival; it punches Chicago’s ticket to the Divisional Round.

While the city was still hyperventilating from the win, the Chicago Cubs decided to crash the party. The North Siders reportedly agreed to terms with star third baseman Alex Bregman on a massive contract. Reports indicate the deal is worth $175 million, instantly injecting championship pedigree into Craig Counsell’s lineup.