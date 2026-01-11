Jay Huff pulled off an astounding dunk highlight in the Indiana Pacers' matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Huff is going through his fifth season in the NBA, his first with the Pacers. He has been a journeyman to start his career with Indiana being his fifth team, but has found a starting role due to injuries on the roster.

The young center has taken full advantage of the opportunity, as he showed with his clutch highlight in Indiana's game against Miami. The play took place early in the fourth quarter as Huff had the ball on the 3-point line then drove his way into the paint. He then leaped in the air to cap off the play with a strong one-handed jam.

Jay Huff pulls out the Statue of Liberty dunk to ice the game for the Pacers 🗽 pic.twitter.com/ErISEduggm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

How Jay Huff, Pacers played against Heat

Jay Huff enjoyed a decent night with eight points and three steals, helping the Pacers blow out the Heat in a 123-99 home victory.

Indiana took control of the game from the very start, leading 36-18 after the first quarter. They further built on the lead in the third quarter and never looked back, dominating Miami on both sides of the ball.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Pacers prevailed in both categories by making 17 3-pointers and creating 37 assists. It was the complete opposite for the Heat as they only converted four triples and dished out 17 assists.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Indiana in the win. Andrew Nembhard led the team with a stat line of 29 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and two steals. He shot 10-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Micah Potter came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Jarace Walker had 13 points and nine rebounds, Aaron Nesmith and TJ McConnell put up 12 points each, while Pascal Siakam provided 11 points and seven rebounds.

Indiana improved to an 8-31 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games above the Washington Wizards and five games above the Brooklyn Nets.

The Pacers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Boston Celtics on Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.