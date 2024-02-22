Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games for his altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks prior to their game in Phoenix on February 14, the NBA announced on Thursday.
Stewart, who pushed and punched Eubanks in the face during the altercation, was arrested and issued a citation by Phoenix Police, but he never went to jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 23 for the misdemeanor assault charge.
The former first-round pick will begin serving his suspension for the Pistons with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible and physically able to play in, which is expected to be on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.
More details to come shortly.