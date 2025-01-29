As the Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, it will be another opportunity for Tyler Herro to show that he deserves to be an All-Star this season. After Herro impressed once again in the Heat's double-overtime win over the Magic on Monday, he would share his true thoughts about his anticipation of possibly being selected for the honor.

Although Herro wasn't selected as a starter, his last chance comes Thursday where coaches will decide the reserves where the Miami star has the best chance of being selected. While he has been even-keeled throughout the whole season, he admits via The Miami Herald that he is “anxious” about whether he will be selected for the nod.

“I’m pretty anxious, I ain’t gonna lie,” Herro said. “I feel like this is almost like my first time looking forward to something since draft night. It’s kind of like draft night, honestly. I’m waiting for it.”

Herro has played his best season yet thus far, leading the team by averaging 24.1 points and 5.4 assists to go along with 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. A huge aspect also has been his availability since he missed 40 games last season leading to Heat president Pat Riley calling Herro “fragile a little bit,” which led to the guard getting stronger, only missing one game so far.

Heat's Tyler Herro on his All-Star chances

The Heat's All-Star hopeful has received signs of endorsements from such as his head coach Erik Spoelstra and star teammate Bam Adebayo. However, there is a strong pool of payers within the Eastern Conference that could take his place as Herro has four chances since there are two guard reserves and two others regardless of position.

“We’ll see, honestly,” Herro said of his chances to make the All-Star team via The Miami Herald. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of. But if not, like I said before, there are a lot of great guards in the East who I think are well deserving as well as myself. So we’ll see what happens.”

Such star guards who are still awaiting besides Herro are Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard, Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Cavaliers' Darius Garland, Charlotte Hornets' Lamelo Ball, and Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey. Whatever happens, Herro will always have to be an All-Star as a bucket list item in the NBA.

“Being an All-Star is one of the things that I would love to accomplish while I’m in this league,” Herro said. “If it ain’t this year, it will be next year. If it ain’t next year, at some point, we’re going to make it happen.”

Miami is currently 23-22 which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference as they face Cleveland on Wednesday night.