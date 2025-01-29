ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cavaliers have had a great season but are on a downward spiral recently. The Heat have been dealing with a lot of uncertainty this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Heat prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have jumped to the top of the NBA with their 37-9 record. Their starting lineup, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, is one of the best in the league. This is a huge opportunity for them to extend their winning streak and win against the Heat on the road while they deal with all of the Jimmy Butler drama.

The Heat have been very up and down this year. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler were the two biggest keys for the Heat, but it looks like Jimmy Butler is on his way out due to a trade and is suspended again. Still, thanks to how good of a coach Erik Spoelstra is, they are the biggest wildcard in the East. They are 23-22, have won two straight, and can get a giant win in this game at home.

Here are the Cavaliers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Heat Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-112)

Moneyline: -290

Miami Heat: +7 (-108)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 225.5 (-112)

Under:n225.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been one of the best offenses in the NBA. They are second in scoring at 121.8 points per game, second in field-goal percentage at 49.5%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.5%. Six different Cavaliers are averaging more than double digits, and Donovan Mitchell is the best scorer with 23.7 points per game. Darius Garland is also very important to this backcourt because he's second in scoring with 21.7 points per game and leads the team in assists with 6.8 per game.

Mitchell is the best player on this team, but Garland's extremely important next to him. The frontcourt makeup of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley has also been massive to this offense, especially with him taking more steps this season. The Cavaliers have such a good offense that they should be able to score on the Rockets despite how elite they have been on that side of the court.

The Cavaliers' defense has been very good, but it has not had to be all that dominant compared to the offense. They are 12th in points allowed, at 112.1 points per game, 10th in field-goal defense, 46%, and 25th in three-point defense, 37.1%. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers down low and have been key to their success on defense.

Allen leads in rebounding, at 10 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, at 1.4 per game. Three players also average at least one steal, with Mitchell leading out of the backcourt with 1.4 per game. This defense has been very good, and it should be able to cause problems for a bad Rockets offense, even on the road.

The Heat have been inconsistent and unimpressive on offense this year. They are 21st in scoring at 111 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage at 45.7%, and 11th in three-point percentage at 36.7%. Six different Heat players average over double digits in scoring, with Tyler Herro being the biggest standout with 24.1 points per game.

He also leads the team in assists, with 5.4 per game. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are under even more pressure now that Jimmy Butler is suspended and out for the next few games. The Heat's defense will be tough to match against the Cavaliers, especially with Cleveland's frontcourt.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat's defense has been great this year. They are seventh in scoring at 110.4 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.1%, and 12th in three-point percentage at 36%. Bam Adebayo has been the best player down low, leading the team with 10 rebounds per game.

Kel ‘el Ware is the block leader, with one per game. The Heat's biggest strength is their defense, despite the frontcourt not being as strong. Even without Jimmy Butler, the Heat should be able to slow down the Cavaliers on offense. Their defense is their calling card.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are the play in this matchup. They have the better offense and defense, and Miami won't have Jimmy Butler available due to a suspension and dispute with the team. The Cavaliers should be able to overwhelm Miami on offense with their backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and then do the exact same thing on defense with their frontcourt. Mobley and Allen are an elite defensive duo. The Cavaliers win and cover on the road against the Heat.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -7 (-112)