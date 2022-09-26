Tyler Herro gets brutally honest on possible starting role, extension with the Heat

22-year old guard Tyler Herro played a crucial part in the Miami Heat’s push for the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. After showing flashes of potential during his rookie season, having scored 37 points in a crucial 2020 Eastern Conference Finals win, Herro truly broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, coming mostly off the bench (66 games played, 10 starts). Herro’s efforts were rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy, but his bank account will soon be reaping the benefits as well.

However, Tyler Herro is not focusing on the payday ahead, even if the rookie contract extension deadline is only three weeks away. Speaking with reporters during the Heat media day, Herro said that he will let his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management to handle that side of his business.

Tyler Herro downplays extension deadline being three weeks away. Says he will let his agent handle such matters. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 26, 2022

Herro is facing a scenario that seems eerily similar to the one the Oklahoma City Thunder faced 10 years ago with fellow Sixth Man of the Year James Harden. The parallels between the two are obvious. Herro in 2022 and Harden in 2012 are both fresh off deep postseason runs, coming off award-winning performances, and appear primed to take over the starting shooting guard role from much more limited teammates (Max Strus for the former, Thabo Sefolosha for the latter).

But the similarities end there. Not only are the Heat very unlikely to trade Herro, Herro also said that he is not making claiming the starting job a priority, and that he will do whatever it takes to win.

Tyler Herro says he will accept "whatever role fits me best," when it comes to a starting role. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 26, 2022

One thing’s for sure, the Heat would hope Herro goes through a breakout season much like Harden did in his fourth season (without being traded, of course). Harden’s scoring averaged jumped from 16.8 to 25.9, and the Heat know Herro has the potential to go through a similar offensive explosion. And All-Star center Bam Adebayo knows that he and Herro will play a crucial part in dictating just how far the Heat go in the upcoming season.

Bam Adebayo: "I think it starts with me and [Tyler Herro]" in regards to possible improvments entering 2022-23.@hothothoops — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) September 26, 2022

Herro could even bet on himself and earn an even bigger contract than the Heat are willing to pay at the moment. One thing’s for sure, he will have ample opportunity to take over the Heat offense next season, especially with point guard Kyle Lowry in the twilight of his career (36 years old), and Jimmy Butler not being a spring chicken either (33 years).