With the Miami Heat having questions around their players like Duncan Robinson, the next target for the team in free agency could have potentially been revealed in Tuesday's shocking events. As the Heat are re-signing Davion Mitchell, the team could look to add to its backcourt in the form of Damian Lillard.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Lillard, buying out the rest of the $113 million that the star was owed. Shortly after, it would be noted that Miami is “expected to have interest” in the 34-year-old, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

“The Heat — this is no surprise — are expected to have interest in Damian Lillard, who very surprisingly now holds a lot of cards he didn't expect to hold,” Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Miami has had interest in Lillard in the past, as the team was in heavy trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers after their 2023 NBA Finals berth. However, Lillard would eventually be dealt to Milwaukee, where he's been for the past two seasons, but after tearing his Achilles tendon, he's been cut.

Besides the Heat, the Trail Blazers have been noted by NBA insider Chris Haynes as being a team to look for in reuniting with Lillard.

"Look out for the Miami Heat… Throw the [Blazers] in there as well… Possibly make a reunion." Chris Haynes ahead of Damian Lillard's first free agency

Heat and Damian Lillard have had mutual interest in the past

While the Heat have been connected to Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors, the waiving of Lillard does provide an interesting wrinkle in the team's free agency period. It's been a silent start for the team, not making any moves ever since the window was opened on Monday evening.

Miami seems to have an interest in Lillard, as expected, and the star likely reciprocates the feeling as he requested a trade there originally when he was on the Trail Blazers. Lillard has the choice in which team he wants to go to, but it's important to note that the guard will miss the majority of next season due to the aforementioned injury.

Looking at Milwaukee, it's been reported from Haynes that Giannis Antetokounmpo, who Miami has always been linked to, is “not pleased” with the move.

“Sources that relayed to me that Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the Bucks' decision to buy out Damian Luther for the remainder of his contract, and he just didn't like how it was handled,” Haynes said via NBA TV. “And so, you know, Giannis this whole this whole offseason, since this season ended, he's been, you know, weighing his options and trying to figure out what he was going to do, trying to navigate his future.”

"He just didn't like how it was handled." @ChrisBHaynes reports on Giannis' reaction to Milwaukee waiving Damian Lillard

This free agency period has just gotten more interesting for the Heat, as it remains to be seen what moves they ultimately make. At any rate, Miami is looking to improve after finishing 37-45, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference as the team was swept frustratingly by the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.