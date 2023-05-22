James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

The Miami Heat have, so far, managed reasonably well in the absence of Tyler Herro. After fracturing his hand in the very first game of the playoffs, they went on to win three of their next four games against the Milwaukee Bucks to surprise everyone and wrap up that series in five games, beat the New York Knicks in six, before coming away from Boston with two wins in the opening two games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite those results though, there’s no doubting that he was one of their most valuable players throughout the course of the regular season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists in his 67 regular season games.

In the lead-up to Game 3 of the Heat’s series with the Boston Celtics, he received a key update on the fractured hand which has kept him out of 12 consecutive games. According to TNT’s Allie LaForce, the brace has been removed from that hand. At this point, however, he has not yet received clearance to begin shooting.

That would suggest that Tyler Herro is likely still a little while away from returning to the floor. When he was injured, the initial prognosis was that the injury would keep him from playing for around six weeks – a timeframe which would have him able to return for the NBA Finals, if the Heat were still playing at that point.

When he suffered the injury, that seemed relatively unlikely given the Heat were the eight seed and had only just snuck into the NBA Playoffs. After knocking off the Bucks, Knicks, and then winning their first two games against the Celtics, however, an NBA Finals appearance is not so unlikely a prospect.