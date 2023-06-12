The Miami Heat currently trail the Denver Nuggets 3-1 heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, but reinforcements may be coming at just the right time. Originally listed as “out” on the team's injury report, the Heat have since upgraded guard Tyler Herro to “questionable” as he continues to work his way back from a broken right hand.

#MIAvsDEN INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (hand) is listed as questionable to play in tonight's #NBAFinals Game 5 vs the Nuggets. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 12, 2023

Herro, who broke his right hand in Miami's first playoff game in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, has missed the team's last 21 games and had been waiting to receive medical clearance.

In recent days, Herro had ramped up his on-court activity in attempts to try and return in the NBA Finals. Now, it seems like he is going to try and give it a go for Game 5 in Denver, a game the Heat must win to keep their championship hopes alive.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Herro “is expected to suit up” for Monday's game and the hope is that he can play through any discomfort he may still have in his surgically repaired right hand.

During the regular season, the Heat guard started in all 67 games he played in, averaging 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range. Whether or not he can be a factor offensively is yet to be seen, but his presence alone opens up Miami's offense drastically.

The Heat have scored over 100 points just once again Denver in the Finals and their offense has really been struggling. Any production Herro can supply them with is a plus at this point and the hope from Miami's point of view is that his return can spark new energy amongst his teammates.

Just one win away from their first championship in franchise history, the Nuggets will be looking to celebrate with a victory in Denver on Monday night.