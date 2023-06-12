Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been officially listed as out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

It's not a surprise that Herro landed on the injury report once again. He was not among the Heat players who spoke to the media on Sunday in Denver, which was an indication that Miami hasn't changed his status. Head coach Erik Spoelstra also refused to give any update on his progress, only noting that he was going to do another contact workout.

It remains to be seen if there's going to be a change in his status on Monday before they play the Nuggets, but the fact that the team didn't even elevate his status to even doubtful or questionable isn't a good sign.

Tyler Herro's status has been one of the biggest talking points in the NBA Finals. After sustaining a fractured right hand in their playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, he was ruled out for the rest of the Eastern Conference playoffs. When Miami booked their ticket to the Finals, however, there were high hopes he could make a return in the series.

Previous reports noted that he could play as soon as Games 2 or 3, but both contests have since passed and there was no indication of Herro.

The Heat are facing elimination against the Nuggets after falling to a 3-1 hole. If Herro is unable to play in Game 5, he might not have another chance to suit up for Miami should the team end up losing.