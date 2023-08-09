As the NBA offseason progresses, Miami Heat fans continue to speculate on whether or not Tyler Herro could be involved in a trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. In response to a promotional graphic that Heat fans are saying suggests the trade is imminent, Herro offered a blunt response on Twitter.

“Miami Heatle,” a Heat fan account, tweets the graphic that includes Tyler Herro without the Miami logo on his jersey, indicating that it could mean Herro knows he is going to get traded. Nevertheless, Herro simply responds by saying, ‘Y'all reachin..,' implying that the graphic has absolutely nothing to do with a possible trade.

Whoever is right in this situation, there is no doubt that a Tyler Herro trade package for Damian Lillard has been circling throughout the NBA offseason. It is most likely that these rumors will continue for quite a bit longer as the Blazers allow the Lillard sweepstakes to carry on as long as possible.

It is certain that the Heat would have to include Herro in a package for Lillard if they are going to be able to pull off the trade. Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are pretty obviously off limits, so this leaves Herro as the odd man out. Not only would Herro have to be included in a deal, but there are rumors that the Heat would include recent draft pick Jaime Jaquez Jr along with potential other picks and players.

Stay tuned into any further updates regarding a potential trade that sees Tyler Herro leave the Heat.