There is no telling when a trade involving Damian Lillard will happen. As a matter of fact, there is no telling if a trade will even happen this NBA offseason!

Ever since he requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard and his agent have been adamant on the fact that the seven-time All-Star wants to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the Miami Heat. This has resulted in a standstill between the two sides and the NBA even getting involved, warning Lillard and his representation that there will be consequences for dictating a trade in the manner they were going about.

Now into the month of August, no progress has been made in regards to Lillard's future, yet the belief around the league is that he will ultimately end up in South Beach. The Blazers are wanting a lot of value in return for one of the best players in the league and with the Heat knowing that no other team is going to get involved based on the All-Star's desires, they are not wanting to sacrifice a lot of value. This is where trade talks have stalled out.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania gave an update on the Lillard saga, reporting that there is still no traction on a deal at this time. However, he did reveal that the Heat have been prepared to offer the Trail Blazers a package involving Tyler Herro, expiring contracts, a young player such as Nikola Jovic and various draft assets.

In this potential deal, Herro would be on the move to a third team for tradeable assets and Miami would offer three or four first-round picks to Portland for the All-NBA point guard.

As far as how this trade could look, the real value the Trail Blazers would be getting from the Heat would be in the form of future first-round draft picks likely starting in 2027. With Herro being re-routed to another team, Portland would likely take on expiring contracts from said team or even veteran point guard Kyle Lowry from Miami.

It is not easy to match Lillard's $45.6 million salary for the 2023-24 season, but the Heat do have the ability to do so, especially with Herro and Lowry set to make a combined $56.6 million this upcoming season. With NBA training camps set to begin in about seven weeks, there is still plenty of time for the two sides to get a trade done. Neither team has been willing to budge, though, which is why Lillard's immediate future remains uncertain heading into the 2023-24 season.