As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is enjoying a solid start to the new season, it comes off his role in the starting lineup alongside other stars such as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, and Nikola Jovic. However, some may say that Herro's best fit is off the bench as Udonis Haslem said earlier this year on an ESPN appearance which garnered a reaction from the star guard.

Firstly, Herro would be asked by The Miami Herald about the thoughts from Haslem, who now has a front office role with the team as Vice President of Basketball Development. The 24-year old would talk about how he had a conversation with Haslem as each gave their thought on the matter which Herro admitted that he should not have said that, but respects his opinion.

“We had a conversation about it,” Herro said via Barry Jackson. “It was a friendly conversation. I told him my concerns about why I didn’t think he should have said that. He explained why he thought he should have said that.”

“At the end of the day, it’s basketball,” Herro continued. “Our relationship is bigger than basketball. If he thinks I should start, that’s cool. If he thinks I should come off the bench, that’s his opinion. Everyone has their own. It’s cool. It’s really no big deal.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on being a starter in the NBA

The Heat guard in Herro has spoken about his role in the past and does see himself as a starer in this league, but would do whatever the team asks him to do in order for success.

“I’m a starter in the NBA. I’m a team guy,” Herro said. “I would love to come off the bench if that’s what was needed. But I’m a starter. It doesn’t take away from anything else that I bring, which is I’m a great teammate. I love seeing other guys have success.”

In terms of Haslem's comments, he would preview the Heat after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Back in May on a “NBA Today” segment on ESPN, he would talk about the success that Herro has had as the sixth man and that it should be Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup.

“Moving into the future, in today’s NBA, you can still be sixth man, you can still get all your money, still get All Star in today’s NBA,” Haslem said. “Tyler’s role for us, and the best role for him, is to probably be a sixth man.”

“That’s taking nothing away from what Tyler does as a basketball player,” Haslem continued. “But for our chemistry, we are better when we got Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup, making plays, being that trigger for us and spraying and creating for other guys…Tyler can come off in that second group, doesn’t have to worry about getting other guys involved. He can just play basketball, score and be who he is.”

Heat's Pat Riley responds to Udonis Haslem's Tyler Herro comments

Heat president Pat Riley who commented on Herro during his viral end of season press conference also spoke about Haslem's ESPN appearance and admitted that he probably should not have said that.

“He probably should have kept that [opinion] to himself,” Riley said. “We have one voice and that voice is all of our voice. But one guy is going to distribute that information and that’s Erik [Spoelstra]. If I’m talking to the media every week, there’s going to be controversy. Spo and I argue a lot, but I don’t want to put that in the media.”

“What Udonis has to understand is he works for the Heat,” Riley continued. “I think he’s really good on NBA TV or ESPN on the studio show, and he and Mike Miller are funny as hell on their podcast. Half the stories are … embellished, especially about me.”

It wasn't just Haslem that has talked about a possible change in Herro's role as there has been fan speculation for a while about the same move where it includes Robinson in the starting lineup. Consequently, Herro was even asked this during the team's media day on Sept. 30 where he said that he's going to trust Riley and Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra on what their decision to be.

“Whatever they say I am, that’s what I am,” Herro said. “Y’all can say I’m a starter, I’m off the bench. We’re going to let the best coach in the league [Spoelstra] decide, we’re going to let one of the best GMs and presidents ever to do this [Riley] decide if I’m starting or coming off the bench. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on coaching staff telling him to shoot the ball more

So far, he's been proving Haslem and the fans wrong as while initially people thought there was too much to go around in terms of offensive usage, especially with the addition of Rozier from last season's trade deadline, they've been playing well. Herro is currently averaging 18.3 points (second to Rozier), 4,7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game where the coaching staff has been on about him shooting more as he said after the win to the Detroit Pistons Monday.

“[They've] been on me a lot. Every shot I do pass up, in my head I’m like, ‘God damn it, I got to shoot it,'” Herro said. “But I have to shoot my open ones. It’s on me to shoot those shots and I’ll be better…Me and Terry are in that lineup, really on the team, as the ones that have to get the threes up off the catch.”

In fact, the outing against the Pistons could be seen as underwhelming since Herro had 14 first half points, but closed out the game with 19. Subsequently, there were a ton of great looks at the basket from deep late that Herro could have easily made as he made seven of 20 from the field and three of 12 from deep.

Heat's Tyler Herro on high usage to start the season

Evidently, there was no doubt he left a lot on the table which could be a sign of good things to come as he told ClutchPoints that he will “get back to the lab.”

“Not frustrated. I'm not gonna get mad or hang my hat on shots falling or not,” Herro said. “You know, getting good looks and shooting the ones that are open are what's important right now. I'll get back to the lab. My shot will fall next game.”

At any rate, Miami is 2-1 and look to win three straight games, but they will have their hands full as the Heat face the New York Knicks Wednesday night.