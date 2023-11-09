The Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra-led Heat may have to adjust their rotation against the Grizzlies as Tyler Herro went down limping.

The Miami Heat had a strong start to make their season record break even. Erik Spoelstra and Co. exited the first half with a seven-point lead against the Memphis Grizzlies. But, as luck would have it, the injury bug would hit the Jimmy Butler-led squad. They would lose Tyler Herro to what looks like an unfortunate ankle injury after attempting a floater, via Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

Tyler Herro immediately made an impact when he entered the game for Erik Spoelstra. The Heat got six points out of him in just eight minutes of playing time. This added to his two assists will make Heat fans upset that their microwave on offense had gone down. His ankle sprain will still be evaluated but it seems like a return to the game looks unlikely after he was seen limping to the locker room.

So far, the Heat have their other players stepping up to the challenge. Jimmy Butler has grabbed three boards and played much-needed defense to contain the Grizzlies. Adding eight points on the board before the half wraps up is also a huge contribution for a squad that lost a bucket-getter. Bam Adebayo also racked up the same amount of points as Butler. He has been doing his job in protecting the paint and played astonishingly well despite being placed on drop coverage.

Overall, this is a big hit for the Heat especially on their offense. However, the team's culture has allowed other players to pick up Herro's production.