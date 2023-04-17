A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s been a wild Sunday night for the Miami Heat. On one hand, they just scored a massive upset victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. On the other hand, assuming that the Heat will keep on playing in the next rounds, they will be doing so without the services of Tyler Herro, who suffered a serious hand injury during the win over Milwaukee.

Following the Heat’s 130-117 win over the Bucks, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Tyler Herro will be sidelined for at least a month.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT,@BleacherReport.”

This is a tough blow for the aspirations of the Heat to go deep in the playoffs and bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to South Beach. Herro was one of the most reliable scorers for an actually low-scoring Miami team. Herro finished the regular season third among Heat players with 20.1 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 37.8 percent from behind the arc.

Before leaving Game 1 in the second quarter because of the said injury, Tyler Herro put up 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field to go with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of work on the court.

With Herro out for a considerable time, the Heat will need the likes of Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent to carry heavier loads on offense.