Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has yet to play in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The 23-year-old former Kentucky Wildcat last played in Game 1 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 16, where in 19 minutes of action, Herro scored 12 points on 5-9 shooting. Herro left the game early with a fractured hand while diving for a loose ball. The team won that game, led by Jimmy Butler's 35 points.

He's been out since then, and it seems he'll be out for Game 3, according to Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel:

Heat say Cody Zeller is available. Had been listed as probable. So only players not available are Herro and Oladipo. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 7, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to the injury, Tyler Herro had been averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from three, providing the Heat a scoring punch that kept them afloat throughout the regular season. Thankfully, key role players such as Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent stepped up these playoffs, with averages of 13.0 and 13.9 points per game, respectively. This allowed Miami's offense to take a huge boost in the first 14 games of the playoffs, averaging 114.9 points during that period on 48% team shooting from the field, led by Jimmy Butler's playoff explosion, who produced 29,9 points per game on 51% shooting. Miami had a 11-3 record over those 14 games. It also certainly helps that the Heat's chemistry is so on point that seasoned veterans like Kyle Lowry are willing to sacrifice being in the starting lineup for the good of the team.

Herro's presence would definitely give Miami a huge boost, providing a shooting threat that can space the floor and create a shot for himself, as well as having the chemistry with Bam Adebayo that will allow them to orchestrate the two-man game.

“We’ve talked about knowing he’s gonna come back at some point in this series,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Herro. “We know what kind of talent he is, his ability to play off the bounce, create for himself, create for his teammates, and obviously shoot the 3-ball. So, if and when he becomes available, our guys will be ready from a personnel standpoint and a gameplan standpoint.”

Herro's presence will definitely give the Heat a huge boost. They will have to wait a little more without him.