The improbable NBA Playoffs run by the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat will be overshadowed if the Boston Celtics make history and erase an 0-3 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, one must remember that the team has been without key players in each series. Perhaps none more important than Tyler Herro.

The 23-year-old guard suffered a broken right hand in Game 1 of Miami’s opening round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and has not suited up since. He has been with the Heat, though, at every step of this incredible journey. Monday, was the first bit of tangible evidence that a Herro comeback this season is highly plausible.

He got in an “extensive workout” ahead of Game 7 versus the Celtics, partaking in multiple drills that saw him shooting and dribbling with his right hand, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year underwent surgery in late-April and has always been considered a long shot to return this postseason. The earliest timetable has remained the NBA Finals, but the Heat are just one win away from holding up their end. Their arduous path through the East insinuated that such a feat would be an even bigger long shot.

Now, the fate of both Herro and Miami hang in the balance. Herro has no chance of returning if his team cannot avoid a catastrophic end in Boston on Memorial Day. Unfortunately, as their recent losses have indicated, the Heat might be running out of gas.

They might need the very fuel Tyler Herro is still unable to provide them. At least for one more game.