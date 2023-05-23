Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Miami Heat are on the cusp of an NBA Finals bid with a 3-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics. As the Denver Nuggets await, the Heat have received an important injury update regarding Tyler Herro and his chances to suit up in the NBA Finals if the Heat advance, reports the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Tyler Herro has been cleared to resume non-contact court work in his recovery from a broken hand. There is still a long ways to go before he could potentially see the game-floor, but this is a step in the right direction for the Heat guard.

Herro sustained the broken hand in Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, and many expected that to be the end of his season; that was before the Heat embarked on their improbable run that has them on the brink of the NBA Finals. With the NBA’s biggest stage now looming, Herro might be able to return to make another appearance this season.

Although hope lingers, again Herro has only been cleared for non-contact work. He would eventually have to ramp up to full contact and sustained 5 on 5 play, which will take some time from now.

Nonetheless, it is a promising update for Heat fans amid a postseason that has been full of smiles ever since Tyler Herro suffered the injury. They will hope to have more smiles on Tuesday night given a Heat win and sweep of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If the Heat do advance to face the Nuggets, they will not rush Tyler Herro back from injury by any means. They have clearly proven they can win without him and have shown the utmost confidence that this team could be NBA Finals champions.