Dwyane Wade is officially a Hall of Famer. During his fantastic, heartfelt speech at his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, he saluted plenty of key figures who helped him become the most iconic player in Miami Heat history, including Udonis Haslem.

Wade showed a massive amount of appreciation for his family and those who helped him on his journey. He brought Allen Iverson on stage with him and dutifully explained his impact on young basketball players. He ended his speech with his father on stage, showed love to the Heat fans that were in the building and gave shoutouts to coaches, teammates, his high school (Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois) and his college (Marquette University).

Haslem fought alongside Wade for hundreds of battles with the Heat. They both helped Miami win three championships and emerge as one of the most successful NBA organizations of the last two decades. While Wade dazzled fans with his unreal speed and power, Haslem did the grunt work and set the tone for the organization.

Wade named Haslem as one of the very most influential teammates he had during his time with the Heat. He put UD in a pantheon with the likes of LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Bosh. Haslem didn’t ever stand up to them in talent but it shows just how impactful he was for Miami and for Wade. After the ceremony, Haslem had to let Wade know that he got a bit choked up during his speech.

Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade established a brotherhood with the Heat that will stand the test of time. Numerous different players surrounded them but the goal always remained the same. Through ups and downs, they delivered a sensational level of success.

Both Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem joined Miami in the 2003-04 season. They didn’t spend their entire careers together — Wade briefly played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers and Haslem played for four more total seasons — but it hardly mattered. They both proudly stand together as standard-bearers for the Heat and the team's culture.