After a few weeks of pomp and circumstance, Miami Heat legend and former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is now officially in the Hall of Fame. A 13-time All-Star and 3-time NBA champion whose unique play style is seared into the memories of not just only Heat fans but basketball fans worldwide, the 41-year-old's induction is one of the greatest moments in hoops history.

Only fitting for a top-five selection in one of the best draft classes of all-time (2003). A player who delivered an all-time great championship run and NBA Finals performance in 2006. As well as a player who is, at least in part, responsible for the NBA's infamous superteam era.

Making his Hall of Fame speech on Saturday night, Wade — a father of four — thinks back on his personal history, and how it's led to this moment, addressing his father (Dwyane Wade Sr.) as he stood proudly in the crowd.

“Even though I hated being called ‘Little Dwyane,'” Wade says, “I admired you as a kid. I admire you now.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“We had the same exact dream, and we carried the same exact name… To know we hustled, all the way to Basketball Hall of Fame, is Gods will. So, pops, I know your knees a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven?”

Wade Sr., walking up to the stage to greet his son on this important night, would do so to the cheers and applause of his grandchildren, Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson and others.

“This one right here,” ‘Little Dwyane' says. “This one is for my father. I love you and I'm thankful to you.

We in the Hall of Fame, dawg!”