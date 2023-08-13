Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade made the decision to bring Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson with him to Springfield, Massachusetts for his Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night. Wade and Iverson together represented two of the top scoring guards of a generation, and they went about it in different ways.

Iverson strolled into the night's festivities with his usual cool and calm demeanor while sporting a Wade jersey emblazoned on a suitcoat. Wade and fellow honorees Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol all showed off their orange blazers and Hall-of-Fame rings to the delight of NBA fans.

On Saturday evening, Wade turned the tables on Iverson, giving him a shout-out for his contributions to the game, both in terms of his play and the way he carried himself while doing it.

“The way you played the game was exciting and fearless,” Wade said to Iverson, a basketball idol of his coming up through the ranks.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

"From the bottom of my heart, you are the culture and we love you and we thank you." 💯@DwyaneWade gives @alleniverson his flowers ✊🏾💐@Hoophall | #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/F4ad4YOtFy — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2023

Wade, a former Marquette Golden Eagle, averaged 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field over the course of his Hall-of-Fame NBA career. A top five pick in 2005, he redefined the way the shooting guard position was played in his own unique way en route to three NBA titles, leading to his Hall-of-Fame induction on Saturday.

Iverson was inducted into the Hall-of-Fame on September 9, 2016. The former Georgetown Hoya and 76ers guard was introduced by coaches Larry Brown and John Thompson as well as the basketball legend known as ‘Dr. J,' Julius Erving.

Wade and the 76ers legend Iverson's special night came just days after Iverson shared words of mutual respect with Shaquille O'Neal on social media Thursday.