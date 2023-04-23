Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon injury in his left knee, according to a Sunday tweet from the Athletic Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania.

“Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania wrote. “Just another injury the two-time All-Star will work to overcome.”

Victor Oladipo, a two-time All-Star and the Most Improved Player during the 2017-18 season, suffered the injury during Miami’s 121-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 on Saturday. He ended the night with eight points, two rebounds and two steals in his 19 minutes of play, making four of his six shot attempts as he hit turnaround fadeaway shots and layups on the fastbreak in the Kaseya Center.

“I feel probably like how everybody feels,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the win, via the Associated Press. “It was a great win, but when you see a player go down like that – especially a player like Vic who’s gone through so much in the last three years … that’s definitely not a good feeling.”

NBA Twitter reacted to the devastating injury, with one fan highlighting Victor Oladipo’s massive impact in Game 2 of the team’s NBA Playoff series against Milwaukee.

the Oladipo news is crushing. he went from out of the rotation to having a massive impact in Game 2 to now this. really brutal given all he’s been through. also think Miami is in a tough spot moving forward vs. Milwaukee, with or without Giannis. the backcourt is very thin. — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) April 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Damn man https://t.co/c9gbDJ6QUk — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) April 23, 2023

Just brutal. I hate it. https://t.co/fSlJVdcknO — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) April 23, 2023

Victor Oladipo scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds as Milwaukee managed to tie things up at one game apiece, hitting six of his 13 shot attempts as he charged down the floor for contested layups while sinking pull-up jump shots from the midrange and from the right wing. He joined five other Heat players who ended the night in double-digits, including forward Jimmy Butler, who finished the night with 25 points and a 67% shooting percentage.

The Heat will tip off against the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday in the Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Bally Sports Sun.