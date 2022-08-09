RUMOR: Heat’s outlook on trading Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo for Kevin Durant, revealed

Just when we all thought that the Kevin Durant trade deal was dying down, the former league MVP all of a sudden drops a bombshell on the Brooklyn Nets to make sure that he continues to dominate in the offseason headlines. For their part, the Miami Heat still remain to be one of three teams that are considered strong candidates to land KD after he reiterated his desire to be traded. At this point, however, it seems that not much has changed with regard to Miami’s trade stance on Durant.

Heat insider Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that Pat Riley and his front office are expected to stand pat when it comes to the availability of their cornerstone stars in any potential KD trade package. That is, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo remain untouchable in trade talks:

Without including Jimmy Butler or Adebayo, any Heat offer for Durant would need to be headlined by the 22-year-old Tyler Herro, who was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year last season. Barring a change of heart, the expectation is Miami will not budge on its stance of keeping Adebayo and Butler off limits.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner Tyler Herro still remains to be the Heat’s key trade piece, but it seems that the Nets aren’t all too interested in the 22-year-old. Either that or Brooklyn wants much more than just Herro in a potential deal, which is completely understandable considering how this is Kevin Durant we’re talking about here.

If Miami continues to play hardball, however, then they could run the risk of losing the race to a team like the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors.