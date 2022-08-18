RUMOR: Tyler Herro’s future with Heat gets ominous update amid trade links

Tyler Herro is well aware of the fact that his name has been dragged into a plethora of trade rumors all summer long. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year recently revealed that this no longer bothers him and that he’s just keeping himself busy preparing for the season ahead.

At this point, it’s sounding more and more likely that this won’t be with the Miami Heat. With Herro now entering the final year of his current contract, it remains unclear if the Heat are going to offer him an extension or not. Team insider Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports that this might not be imminent:

It appears it will be a decision that will come much closer to the Oct. 18 extension deadline. There simply is no urgency from the Heat’s perspective at the moment.

To be clear, it seems like Miami is still willing to extend Herro’s deal. However, they appear to have no intention of doing it this summer. As Winderman reports, the deadline for the extension is still in two months’ time and the Heat seem more than willing to bide their time with Herro.

It’s no secret that Miami considers the 22-year-old as a valuable trade asset and that they’re likely willing to let him go as part of a blockbuster deal that will allow them to bring a new superstar to South Beach. There doesn’t appear to be too much interest in the market for Tyler Herro, though, which puts him in a very awkward situation with his current team.