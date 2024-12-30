The Miami Heat's game against the Houston Rockets did not end without fireworks, as Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into an altercation that resulted in seven people being ejected. After the game, Herro wanted to keep his answers quick when discussing the altercation.

“Just two competitors going at it, playing basketball,” Tyler Herro said, via Heat on FanDuel Sports Network.

After the first question, Herro kept it simple, saying it was two competitors going at it, but then after the next question, he had a bit of a cheeky response with a smile.

“Just a physical game,” Herro said. “Guess that's what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing, so I'd get mad too.”

The Heat ended up winning 104-100 over the Rockets, and Herro was the catalyst for Miami. He scored 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 3-of-7 from three, while also adding nine assists and six rebounds in the game.

In the end, tempers flared between him and Thompson. Those two were ejected from the game, with Jalen Green, Terry Rozier, Fred VanVleet and Ben Sullivan being the other players who got ejected. Rockets coach Ime Udoka was ejected as well.

It will be worth monitoring reports to see if there will be any potential fines or suspensions for those involved.

The Heat moved to 16-14 overall with the win, while the Rockets dropped to 21-11. Miami is looking to gain ground in the Eastern Conference, while Houston is looking to keep pace in the tightly-contested Western Conference.

The two teams have another game this season on March 21 in Miami. Hopefully, tempers will not flare once again in that matchup, but it will certainly be something to watch for when the time comes. For now, both teams will wait for potential fines or suspensions to come before moving forward in their schedule.

The Rockets will look to rebound from two rough losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Heat when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 1. The Heat's next game comes on Jan. 1 as well against the New Orleans Pelicans. They will look to build some momentum heading into the new calendar year.