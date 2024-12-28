The Houston Rockets appeared to be cruising to another very impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves when they took a 106-90 lead with just under five minutes remaining on Friday night in Houston. However, the Rockets offense stalled out and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took over.

Edwards came up with clutch bucket after clutch bucket down the stretch and capped it off with a cold-blooded stepback 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves a 113-112 lead with just a few seconds to go. The Rockets had a chance to win it at the end, but Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer hit the back of the rim and the Timberwolves walked away with a miraculous win.

After the game ended, fans couldn't believe that the Rockets let this one slip away.

“The Rockets led by 16 with under 5 minutes remaining,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “They scored one basket in the last 4:19. FVV missed 3 threes in the last 1:40. Is there no better option than your worst 3-pt shooter taking 3’s at crunch time? Why do you think he’s always open? This loss is gross.”

Another fan added, “What a stupid f*****g loss. 10 pt lead in the last 3 minutes. TOs, missed shots, missed FTs. And Udoka doesnt call a timeout during the rally. Doesn't call one in the last 2 mins at all. Dumbest game I've seen this year. Rockets WTF?”

Star center Alperen Sengun scored 38 points and added 12 rebounds for the Rockets, but Ime Udoka and company were far too reliant on their star at the end of the game. Seemingly every possession ended with Sengun in isolation at the top of the key. While he is capable of scoring from that type of set, that is not the strength of him or this Rockets team. Sengun also missed two critical free throws that could have put the game away.

On the other side, Edwards finished this one with 24 points and came up with play after play when the Timberwolves needed him to. After a disappointing start to the season, all wins are important ones in Minnesota, so this will feel great for this Timberwolves team.