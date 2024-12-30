A wild brawl near the end of Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets broke out, mainly sparked by shooting guard Tyler Herro and forward Amen Thompson.

With just under a minute left in the contest, a commotion between the two players happened in front of the Heat's bench, resulting in several others rushing to the scene to calm the situation down.

Video replay of the heated moment showed Thompson seemingly grabbing Herro's jersey before throwing the former Kentucky Wildcats star to the ground. A bottle also appeared to be thrown into the court by someone from the stands.

Expand Tweet

Social media reacts to wild scuffle during Heat-Rockets

The Heat were ahead by five points when the fight started, which also resulted in several ejections from both sides. Of course, that also triggered a flood of reactions on social media, with several fans sharing their thoughts about the fight.

Expand Tweet

“Amen Thompson just tossed Tyler Herro like a toddler,” a fan commented.

From another comment via an X (formerly Twitter) user: “Wow a fight breaks out. Amen Thompson goes after Tyler Herro. What a mess.”

“AMEN THOMPSON BODY SLAMMED TYLER HERRO,” a different comment read.

“Herro got ragdolled and thrown around easy lol,” chimed in another social media user.

“Terry 0-8 from three but he connected when it mattered most,” said another.

“Amen Thompson stood up and yeah he threw the s**t outta Herro and people can get their jokes off… but Hero definitely won in this situation because he gave the Rockets that work with 27-9-6 with the W and it ain’t costing him $$$$,” shared former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.

“A. Would be very interested to know what Tyler Herro said to Amen Thompson to provoke the toss after they were together,” Sam Vecenie of The Athletic said. “B. Amen Thompson just won himself a ton more fans. That dude doesn’t play any games,” Vecenie added.

When the smoke cleared, the refs handed down a lot of ejections. Head coach Ime Udoka, Thompson, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet were all thrown out from the Rockets side, while Herro along with Terry Rozier of the Heat were sent to the lockers too.

When it was all said and done, the Heat came out on top via a 104-100 score. Herro had a great game himself, as he torched the Rockets for 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field to go with nine assists and six rebounds. For what it's worth, Thompson only had five points to go with five rebounds and five assists.