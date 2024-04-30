The Celtics host the Heat in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday in Game 5! The Celtics have owned this series after allowing the Heat to win one game due to their lights-out shooting. The Celtics can now end the series back home and hold a 3-1 lead. We now continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Celtics prediction and pick.
The Heat are not at full strength with Jimmy Butler currently injured. However, they still stole a game from the Celtics on the road due to great shooting. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have had to step up even more with Butler out and it has been with mixed results. Their only hope in this game and the rest of the series is for those two to get even more hot as a duo from the field and then they need to get going even more from behind the arc like we saw from them in Game 2. This team needs a lot of help because there is just a big talent gap between these two teams, but the Heat can extend the series.
The Celtics are the best team in the NBA record-wise. They had one bad game so far in the playoffs, but have dominated this series outside of that one game. They can come at teams in waves with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White, but then Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are also stars in their own right. The Celtics are the better team, especially with the Heat not having Jimmy Butler. The Celtics have been great and they are primed to end this series at home due to their talent advantage. The Celtics are on a mission to make the NBA Finals and this year they have a great chance at getting there.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Heat-Celtics Game 5 Odds
Miami Heat: +13.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +700
Boston Celtics: -13.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -1100
Over: 199.5 (-110)
Under: 199.5 (-110)
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 5
Time: 7:30 pm ET
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat have excelled on defense this season and have struggled on offense all year and that has not changed much during the postseason. They were third in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 108.4 points per game, 10th in field goal percentage defense, allowing 46.7% from the field, and then fifth in three-point percentage defense, allowing 35.3% from behind the arc. By comparison, in the postseason, they are allowing 105.3 points per game, 45.8% from the field, and 38.1% from behind the arc. Three Heat players average at least 0.8 steals per game, with Nikola Jovic leading the way this series at 1.3 per game.
The offense for the Heat has struggled this season and has not been much better with Jimmy Butler out in the postseason. They were 26th in scoring offense, averaging 110.1 points per game, 46.5% from the field, and 37% from behind the arc. Four Heat players average over double digits with Bam Adebayo leading at 22.5 points per game, and then he also leads the way in rebounding at 10.5 per game. Tyler Herro is second in scoring but leads the way in sharing the ball at six assists per game. The Heat really miss Jimmy Butler and his offense and that has been a big difference so far this season.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics have been the most well-rounded team in the entire NBA this season. They were second in scoring at 120.6 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 48.7%, and then second in three-point percentage at 38.8%. Those numbers have not changed much in the postseason with 105.3 points per game, 45.8% from the field, and then 38.1% from behind the arc against the Heat. Four Celtics are averaging over double digits with Jayson Tatum leading the way at 23.3 per game and then he also leads in rebounds at 10 per game. Tatum is also the best passer in this series so far with six assists per game.
The Celtics' defense has been great. They were fifth in scoring defense at 109.2 points per game, second in field goal percentage defense at 45.3%, and fourth in three-point percentage defense at 35.2%. Three Celtics are averaging over one steal with Jrue Holiday leading the way at 1.5 per game. Three Celtics are also averaging over one block per game with Porzingis leading the way at 1.5 per game.
Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick
The Heat had a fluke game in Game 2 with how many three-pointers they hit on their way to a win, but every other game has been a blowout in favor of the Celtics. This game should be no different. With the series heading back to Boston, expect the Celtics to win and cover on their way to the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a blowout win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -13.5 (-114)