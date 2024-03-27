Meek Mill is one of the most energetic rappers of his era, but he hasn’t released a solo project since 2021’s Expensive Pain. That changed earlier this month with the release of his new EP, HEATHENISM. This concise project features Meek doing what he does best and keeping the experimentation to a minimum, which results in a focused, strong effort from the Philadelphia native.
HEATHENISM review
Track 1: “Came from the Bottom”
Meek Mill is widely known for his intros, with the self-titled intro track off his debut album Dreams and Nightmares being considered among the greatest songs released in this century.
The intro for HEATHENISM is a classic Meek song about overcoming your circumstances and achieving success against all odds. The Philly rhymer is one of the best artists in the world when it comes to the themes of rags to riches, and anthems, and he does not disappoint here. And the subject matter in the song isn’t particularly anything new, but with Meek, it doesn’t have to be.
Meek Mill is so good at creating a sense of urgency and energizing listeners with his songs, and that is the real value of Meek’s music. This is why he can get away with creating a product that is in many ways the same song over and over again without it feeling stale or repetitive. It isn’t necessarily the individual lyrics or flow that makes the song, but the level of energy and aggression that Meek brings to the mic.
Track 2: “Times Like This”
On the second track, Mill delivers a steady dose of basketball metaphors with the aggression and energy and his voice that he is known for. Standout lines include “Flame n***as, yeah, I rap, but I’m a shooter too like Dame Lillard” and “I seen money change n***as like four quarters in the fourth quarter / I ain’t changed with em, I fought harder, had went Jordan / Court charges couldn’t even slow me down, I got book smarter.”
Interestingly, some of the sports-related bars on this song reflect the attitude of a younger Meek in his 2013 song “From Da Bottom” (“Offseason but I practice like I got a game today” and his 2010 song “Dreamchasers” (“Sittin’ in my cell, watching my dream, fade like Mike, fourth quarter, tie game”).
Additionally, this song's theme (and title) serves as a direct callback to Mill’s breakout 2012 single “Dreams and Nightmares” from the album of the same name. “Dreams and Nightmares” developed into a classic track that has become a staple of modern hip-hop and is viewed as one of the best songs of its generation.
The first verse of Times Like This features Meek’s more braggadocious style, with gangster bars (“I’m back outside, whackin’ killers, doin’ charity when I’m home”) and references to his association with billionaires (“I’m on the chopper, me and Rubin, I’m exactly where I belong”).
The last line of the verse features a direct callback to his iconic Dreams and Nightmares Intro, as Meek raps “I used to pray for this, you can’t even imagine what I be on, n***a.”
Track 3: “Whatever I Want (feat. Fivio Foreign)”
“Whatever I Want” is somewhat repetitive, but features an excellent verse from Brooklyn native Fivio Foreign. The New York City rapper brings his trademark energy, which pairs well with Meek's style. The result is a relentless barrage of bars delivered with passion and aggression. If you're looking for a song to listen to at the gym or in the locker room leading up to a big game, this track should definitely be on your playlist.
Track 4: “Big Boy”
Big Boy is another energetic song that once again underscores Mill's rags-to-riches story and his willingness to resort to violence. He also shouts out his hometown and the grittiness of his city's streets, rapping “I’m from Philly, backdoor, we get into that.”
Track 5: “Giving Chanel (feat. Future)”
Listeners can't be blamed for having doubts about how this collaboration would work. It would either be an amazing experiment or a complete disaster. it didn't seem like there was any in between, but luckily this track appears to be more of a brilliant success than a nightmare.
The two artists only collaborate occasionally but they complement each other surprisingly well, and Future's verse brings out another side of the Atlanta star that fans rarely get to see.
Final thoughts
HEATHENISM is more of the same for Meek Mill, but he is one of the few artists who can get away with that not being a bad thing. Meek is a one-of-a-kind rapper with a special skill for motivating songs that can motivate you to get out and chase your dreams and accomplish your goals.
While he may be an artist that is best listened to in moderation, Meek is at his best when he sticks to his roots and brings his full energy to a song. He does that here, with five songs that are packed with aggressive, rapid-fire flows referencing his wealth, fame, and willingness to commit violence.
Meek has been absent from the rap game for far too long. This tape is a nice return to form for the rapper, and if it leads to a full-length album coming soon this will be welcome news for hip-hop fans.
Track-by-track breakdown
- “Came from the Bottom”: 8/10
- “Times Like This”: 9.5/10
- “Whatever I Want (feat. Fivio Foreign)”: 7.5/10
- “Big Boy”: 7/10
- “Giving Chanel (feat. Future)”: 8.5/10
Grade: B