In game update on the Heat's veteran forward.

The Miami Heat made a big move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, shipping out veteran guard Kyle Lowry and bringing in Terry Rozier. The move has the potential to be a difference-maker for the Heat as they look to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings. They played their first game since the trade on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Heat found themselves trailing against the Grizzlies, and they lost Kevin Love during the game due to illness as per Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Kevin Love is ill and will not return tonight. So perhaps time for Nikola Jovic, after all. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 25, 2024

As of publication, the Grizzlies held a slim lead over the Heat in the fourth quarter. Kevin Love was ruled out for the Heat ahead of the third quarter due to an illness related issue. The Heat came into the game at 24-19 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Love is in his first full season with the Heat. He joined the team last season after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love has come off the bench in 33 games this season including five starts. He's been averaging 9.8 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Love was a key member of the Heat's rotation last season during their run to the NBA Finals. A five-time All-Star, Love helped the 2015-16 Cavs win the NBA championship. Fans will hope that Love's illness isn't too serious.