The Miami Heat were able to steal Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, but this victory came at a price.

With just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter of this game, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler turned his right ankle after being fouled by Knicks wing Josh Hart while driving to the basket. Butler ended up staying in the game and hit both of his free throws, but his status for Game 2 on Tuesday remains a question mark.

On Monday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gave an update on his star’s status ahead of Game 2.

“Same as last night. He’s doing treatment around the clock,” Spoelstra told reporters. “We probably won’t have any update until before the game.”

The latest from Coach Spo on Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury pic.twitter.com/Jyx6HukSPu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 1, 2023

While Spoelstra did not give any major details on Butler’s injury or his status in this series, it is important to note that Jimmy Butler is receiving treatment and doing work to try and play in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Miami has not yet released their injury report for Game 2 in New York, but Butler will most likely be listed as “questionable” due to his right ankle sprain.

Already without Tyler Herro due to a broken right hand, the Heat cannot afford to lose Jimmy Butler for any amount of time in the playoffs.

Through the team’s first six playoff games this year, Butler has averaged 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round playoff series, Butler averaged 37.6 points per game- and he currently leads all players in postseason scoring.

The Heat will most likely provide further details on Jimmy Butler’s status ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night.