After some thrilling moments in the first round, the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is officially off and running. Now, organizations are getting closer and closer to reaching the NBA Finals. With the New York Knicks set to host the Miami Heat at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, it means it is time for some Knicks Game 2 bold predictions.

The Knicks finished the regular season with a 47-35 record. With the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, New York returned to the postseason after a one-year absence.

In the first round, the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, marking the franchise’s first playoff series win since 2013.

On the other side of the matchup, Miami went 44-38 in the regular season, earning the No. 7 seed in the East in the process. This represented nine fewer wins compared to 2021-22. The Heat wound up losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament before defeating the Chicago Bulls at home to officially clinch a postseason bid.

The team is coming off an upset 4-1 series victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who also had the best record in the league.

On Sunday, the Heat managed to steal Game 1 at the Madison Square Garden 108-101. Unfortunately for the team, star Jimmy Butler ended up injuring his ankle, which could cost his presence in Game 2.

Down 1-0, the Knicks will need to step up to tie the series before going on the road. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the New York Knicks for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Thanks to Mitchell Robinson, New York wins the rebounding battle by 10+

One player who has been very important for the Knicks in the playoffs so far is Mitchell Robinson. The center was an X-factor in the first round against the Cavaliers, often grabbing many offensive rebounds and outplaying All-Star Jarrett Allen and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Evan Mobley.

So far in the postseason, Robinson is putting up 7.8 points and 10.5 rebounds (5.7 of them being offensive) plus 2.2 blocks and a steals per game. He is making 67.7% of his field goals, the best mark on the team.

In Game 1 on Sunday, the big man had seven points with 14 boards, five on the offensive end, as well as two blocks. For comparison, the Heat as a team had 10 total offensive rebounds.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The bold prediction is that Robinson will once again be dominating on the glass, helping the Knicks to win the rebounding battle by at least 10. If that is the case, New York should have plenty of second-chance opportunities to put points on the board and perhaps make crucial baskets in clutch time.

2. Jalen Brunson goes off with 30+ points

Other than Robinson, another player who will be very important on Tuesday is Jalen Brunson. As the team’s main acquisition for the season, the guard played a crucial role in New York’s success this year.

In the regular season, he averaged a career-best 24 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He shot 49.1% from the field, 41.6% from beyond the arc, and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

For his performances, Brunson was a finalist for the NBA Most Improved Player Award, losing to Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

In Game 1, the Villanova product had 25 points on 11-for-23 shooting but missed all of his seven 3-point attempts. He also had seven assists and five boards. However, he recorded a game-worst five turnovers.

With Julius Randle’s condition still up in the air for Game 2, the Knicks will need everything they can get from Brunson to avoid a 2-0 deficit in the series. The bold prediction is that the guard will go off with a 30-point performance, which could certainly help New York tie the series 1-1.

1. Knicks bounce back, win Game 2

All things considered, this is a must-win game for the Knicks. Being down 2-0 in a series is always a tough challenge to overcome. To make matters worse, Games 3 and 4 will be in Florida, meaning that New York would need to steal at least a game on the road to keep its hopes alive.

Despite losing on Sunday, the Knicks are the favorites to win on Tuesday, according to FanDuel. Currently, the spread is -7, which is larger than their own -4 for the series opener. A big part of those odds is due to Butler’s injury late in Game 1, which could cost his presence in Game 2.

The bold prediction is that, regardless of whether Butler plays or not, the Knicks will bounce back and take Game 2. Should that happen, New York will likely be more motivated for its road games this series. If Randle ends up returning in the next few days, the Knicks will have even better chances of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.