Tyler Herro is set to welcome his second child with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry any day now. The baby is due on January 17th, but as most of us are well aware of, these births don’t always follow the prescribed date.

The issue Herro faces right now is that he’s literally on the opposite side of the country at the moment. The Heat are in the midst of a five-game road trip that ends on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. It’s only after that game that Herro will be able to fly back to Miami to hopefully be present when his child is born.

“Really just ready at any moment,” Herro said, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Hopefully I can get through this road trip and we can get home. Then hopefully we’ll either be at home when she delivers the baby or closer on the East Coast or something like that. But it would be tough. Obviously, I’ll get there. But it would be tough to fly from here all the way back home in time.”

At this point, however, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year isn’t too confident that he’ll be back in time for the birth of his child:

“Like any day, literally, it can happen. So I’m kind of just waiting on that text,” Herro said. “I feel like it’s going to happen on this trip, but I don’t know.”

Herro said that his girlfriend has already told him that she feels that the baby is coming “in the next couple days.” If and when that happens, the Heat stud has revealed that he intends to head back to Miami immediately.

“I’m going to leave right away,” he said. “If she tells me it’s time, I’m leaving.”

Tyler Herro and Kayla Elise Henry have a one-year-old daughter, Zya Elise, who turned one last September. She’s about to be a big sister in the coming days.