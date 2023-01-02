By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Tyler Herro ended 2022 with a bang as he knocked down a buzzer-beating game-winner for the Miami Heat against the Utah Jazz on the road on Saturday. Herro’s willingness and confidence to have the ball in his hands during crunch time is something that has become more natural for the fourth-year wing and something that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and teammate Victor Oladipo have noticed as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“He always is going to give us a chance to win,” Oladipo said. “He has supreme confidence in his game We have confidence in his game as well. In those moments, we put the ball in his hand because we’re confident he’s going to make the right decision. He just has to keep growing. He’s still young. I remember being that age, too. The whole world is like in front of you. But one thing about him is he works, so the sky is the limit because of that.”

This season has been a breakout year for Tyler Herro. Now in his fourth year in the NBA, he is putting up a career-high 21.4 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from the three-point line. He’s been dubbed a member of the Heat’s Big Four. Back on Dec. 15 in a win over the Houston Rockets, Herro dropped a career-high 41 points.

Heat coach Erik Spolestra has becoming increasingly comfortable with putting the ball in Herro’s hands down the stretch.

“You want the ball in his hands because you know that he wants those moments,” Spoelstra said. “As he’s increasing his playmaking ability, he’ll make the right play.”