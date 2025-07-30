MLB The Show 25 has added the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium into the game to celebrate the upcoming MLB Speedway Classic. For those who don't know, the MLB Speedway Classic is an upcoming MLB game that will actually be played inside a NASCAR Track. It also marks the first regular season game to be played in the state of Tennessee. To celebrate this event, San Diego Studio is giving players a chance to unlock the stadium for free in The Show 25. But how exactly can you do it?

How Do You Unlock the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium in MLB The Show 25?

To unlock the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium in MLB The Show 25, you must earn five stars in the MLB Speedway Classic Program. The Stadium is the Tier 1 Reward for the event, meaning it'll be the first you unlock.

Given that it's a Tier 1 reward, unlocking it should be very easy. Whether you play Moments, Team Affinity, or Conquest, you'll be able to easily identify where to get stars. Since you only need five stars, it won't take long to unlock.

But if you can, we definitely recommend trying to earn more stars to unlock even more rewards in this program. With enough stars, you can unlock other powerful player items for your Diamond Dynasty lineup:

  • 97 OVR Matt McClain (2B)
  • 98 OVR Spencer Strider (SP)
  • 98 OVR Chase Burns (SP)
  • 99 OVR Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)

Of course, unlocking these player items will take more time. For example, the 97 OVR Matt McClain requires 20 stars to unlock. Not bad for a high-rated player, but it gives you an idea of what to expect.

The real MLB Speedway Classic match takes place on August 2nd, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will duke it out in the middle of a NASCAR racetrack.

While Atlanta's season (45-61) is all but over, the Reds (56-52) can still salvage their season. Both teams can still technically make the playoffs, and a win here may ignite a miraculous win streak. But for now, we're just here to enjoy baseball in a unique setting.

Overall, that's everything you need to know to unlock the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium in MLB The Show 25. We hope this guide helped you understand how to unlock the item. Don't miss the upcoming MLB Speedway Classic, which takes place August 2nd!

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.

More Gaming News
College Football how to import Road to Glory Players to Madden 26
College Football how to import Road to Glory Players to Madden 26Massimo Marchiano ·
Mafia The Old Country Gameplay Trailer Shows off Combat
Mafia The Old Country Gameplay Trailer Shows off CombatMassimo Marchiano ·
Assassin's Creed Shadows Adding New Game+, Increased Level Cap
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Adds New Game+ & MoreMassimo Marchiano ·
Bengals' WR JaMarr Chase makes history with Madden 26 Rating
Bengals’ WR JaMarr Chase makes history with Madden 26 RatingMassimo Marchiano ·
Madden 26 99 Club - List of All Confirmed Players
Madden 26 99 Club – List of All Confirmed PlayersMassimo Marchiano ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) receives a snap during training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes snubbed from Madden NFL 26 99 ClubOwen Crisafulli ·