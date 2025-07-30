MLB The Show 25 has added the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium into the game to celebrate the upcoming MLB Speedway Classic. For those who don't know, the MLB Speedway Classic is an upcoming MLB game that will actually be played inside a NASCAR Track. It also marks the first regular season game to be played in the state of Tennessee. To celebrate this event, San Diego Studio is giving players a chance to unlock the stadium for free in The Show 25. But how exactly can you do it?

How Do You Unlock the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium in MLB The Show 25?

🏟️ Baseball comes to Bristol. The Speedway Classic Program is LIVE in #MLBTheShow 25! Play Moments inside Bristol Motor Speedway, earn ⚾ uniforms, rewards, and 💎s from the Atlanta @Braves and Cincinnati @Reds. Unlock:

💎 Matt McLain

💎 Spencer Strider

💎 Chase Burns

💎 Ronald… pic.twitter.com/fEepSa3enm — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 29, 2025

To unlock the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium in MLB The Show 25, you must earn five stars in the MLB Speedway Classic Program. The Stadium is the Tier 1 Reward for the event, meaning it'll be the first you unlock.

Given that it's a Tier 1 reward, unlocking it should be very easy. Whether you play Moments, Team Affinity, or Conquest, you'll be able to easily identify where to get stars. Since you only need five stars, it won't take long to unlock.

But if you can, we definitely recommend trying to earn more stars to unlock even more rewards in this program. With enough stars, you can unlock other powerful player items for your Diamond Dynasty lineup:

97 OVR Matt McClain (2B)

98 OVR Spencer Strider (SP)

98 OVR Chase Burns (SP)

99 OVR Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)

Of course, unlocking these player items will take more time. For example, the 97 OVR Matt McClain requires 20 stars to unlock. Not bad for a high-rated player, but it gives you an idea of what to expect.

The real MLB Speedway Classic match takes place on August 2nd, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will duke it out in the middle of a NASCAR racetrack.

While Atlanta's season (45-61) is all but over, the Reds (56-52) can still salvage their season. Both teams can still technically make the playoffs, and a win here may ignite a miraculous win streak. But for now, we're just here to enjoy baseball in a unique setting.

Overall, that's everything you need to know to unlock the Bristol Motor Speedway Stadium in MLB The Show 25. We hope this guide helped you understand how to unlock the item. Don't miss the upcoming MLB Speedway Classic, which takes place August 2nd!

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.