College Football 26′s Road to Glory (RTG) mode allows you to import your player to Madden 26 and play in the pros. Like the NCAA Football games of old, you can continue your player's career past the collegiate days and into the NFL. However, not everyone knows this, and might miss out on a cool opportunity. Therefore, we created a guide on how to import your RTG player to Madden 26.

How do you Export Your Road To Glory Player From College Football 26 to Madden 26?

To import your College Football 26 Road to Glory player, you'll first need to play out a full career in Road To Glory Mode. When you finally finish your career, you'll be asked to do one of two things:

Retire from College Football

Export Player to Madden

Select the latter option so you can import your player to Madden 26.

For newcomers, Road To Glory is analogue to Madden 26's Superstar Mode. Essentially it's a player career mode where your only focus is yourself. You need to manage your schedule, maintain your health, study for exams, and bring your team glory. Check out our Road To Glory Guide to learn more about how it works.

How Do You Import Your RTG Player to Madden 26 Superstar?

*At the time of writing, Madden 26 has not yet been released. Check back when it launches for full details on how to import your player.

Assuming you finished your RTG career and exported your player, head to Madden 26. While the game isn't out yet, we have an understanding on how it will work, based on the Superstar Deep Dive.

To import your College Football 26 Road to Glory Player, you need to select the “Import Player” Option when creating a new Superstar Career. You'll receive a brand new OVR, plus a ratings bonus for importing your player.

Superstar Mode is essentially the same as RTG. But instead of studying, you'll be completely locked in to winning Football games.

That wraps up our guide on transferring your College Football 26 Road To Glory player to Madden 26. Of course, although this guide published well before the release of Madden 26, we hope this helps you understand the process beforehand. This way you can turn on Madden 26 right away and instantly know what to do.

