The EA Madden 26 99 Club has been revealed, with six players confirmed to be in this year's group. For newcomers to Madden, the 99 Club the best players in the game in terms of OVR rating and skill. Whether you run a Fantasy Draft in Franchise, or play a career in Superstar, you'll come across these legendary players. So, who made the cut this year?

Who's In the Madden 26 99 Club?

This year's Madden 26 99 Club Inductees include:

Saquon Barkley, RB – Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, WR – Minnesota Vikings

Ja'Marr Chase, WR – Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Allen, QB – Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson, QB – Baltimore Ravens

Myles Garrett, DE – Cleveland Browns

Lane Johnson, RT – Philadelphia Eagles

Typically, Madden 99 Clubs only feature around five players at launch. But this year, an unprecedented seven players have made the cut. Let's look at each one.

Saquon Barkley

There's not much to say here about the Super Bowl Champion and Madden 26 cover athlete that hasn't already been said. Barkley earned over 2,000 rushing yards last year, and was the missing piece that completed an already stacked Eagles team. Barkley's athletic ability, leadership, and stats have more than earned him a spot in Madden's most prestigious club.

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson returns to the 99 Club once again after another incredible season with the Vikings. Despite playing with a new QB, he posted great numbers (103 catches, 1,533 yards, and 10 touchdowns). He'll look to do the same in 2025 and beyond as J.J. McCarthy takes the reigns. Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the league, so there's no doubt about his appearance in the Club.

Ja'Marr Chase

Chase is coming off his best season ever as he led the league in catches (127), receiving touchdowns (17), and receiving yards (1,708). Although the Bengals didn't make the postseason, Chase, as well as teammate Joe Burrow, were among the last to blame. The Bengals extended him this offseason, along with WR Tee Higgins to keep a deadly WR threat in Cincy for a bit longer.

Josh Allen

The 2024 NFL MVP more than earned his spot on the 99 Club. Allen scored 40 total touchdowns while only turning the ball over 8 times in 2024 (six interceptions, two fumbles lost). He continued to play well in the postseason, never turning the ball over and taking the team to the AFC Championship. This year, Allen and the Bills are setting their sights on a potential trip to Super Bowl LX.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson joins the 99 Club once again after another spectacular season. Overall, he earned over 5,000 yards from scrimmage while scoring 45 total touchdowns. With Derrick Henry dominating in the backfield, the Ravens' offense became even more unpredictable, allowing Jackson to flourish on the ground and in the air. Interestingly, Henry was not included in this year's club.

Myles Garrett

The best Defensive End in the NFL finally earns his spot on the Madden 99 Club. Last year, he surpassed the 100 sack mark, and will look to increase that number over the next four years. We're not sure what to expect from Cleveland's offense this year, but there's no doubt the defense will be in good hands under Garrett's leadership.

Lane Johnson

For years, Johnson was deserving of a spot on the 99 Club. Now, he finally joins the list alongside teammate Saquon Barkley. Of course, there was no way Barkley could've earned over 2,000 rushing yards behind that behemoth of an offensive line. Johnson, along with Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens make for an almost unstoppable unit. Johnson leads that charge, and he finally gets the respect he deserves.

Overall, that includes your Madden 26 99 Club members. However, the list may change through the course of the season. Depending on player performances, we may seem some guys get taken off the list, while new players may get added.

