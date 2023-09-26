The Arizona Cardinals did not have much expectations this season, especially when they released quarterback Colt McCoy and traded for Josh Dobbs to be the starter just before the regular season started, but Dobbs has played above expectations and was part of pulling off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Even after Josh Dobbs' performance against the Cowboys, he still is not able to get his own jersey from the team store, and took a video as proof.

Josh Dobbs’ jersey wasn’t in the Cardinals team store 😅 (via @josh_dobbs1 / IG)pic.twitter.com/CVgY84BPoo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

Dobbs was trying to get a jersey for someone in his family, and he is still not in the database for the custom-made jerseys, so he was not able to get one.

It was a funny video from Dobbs, and not the first one that he has posted since joining the Cardinals. He fired back at Micah Parsons of the Cowboys after beating them in Week 3.

Dobbs was brought in by Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon to be the team's starting quarterback while Kyler Murray comes back from his torn ACL. Kyler Murray is still on IR, and will miss at least one more game, and possibly more. So that means that Dobbs will be playing for the Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

The Cardinals were expected to be the worst team in the league by many, and some even have accused them of tanking, so the win over the Cowboys was certainly surprising.

Given the way the 49ers have played so far this season, it would be a bigger surprise if the Cardinals beat them this week.

Regardless, it seems as if Dobbs is comfortable in Arizona.