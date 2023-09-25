Head coach Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals shocked the football world on Sunday with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being heavy underdogs heading into the matchup, the Cardinals were able to come away with a 28-16 win over Dallas that had Gannon pumped.

During his post-game press conference, Gannon had an interesting perspective on what the victory means for the Cardinals going forward.

“Honestly, I don't think wins and losses validate what you're doing on a daily basis,” said Gannon, per PHNX Cardinals. “Obviously it's a production business, so you've got to win games, but that team has been bought in with their head held high, losing on the road week one. A game that we felt like we should have won. Week two, a game we felt like we should have won. They kept their chin up. And they went back to work. That's what we've got to do this week.”

It was indeed a shocking victory for Arizona, who was playing perhaps the most dominant team in the NFL up to that point in the Cowboys. It's worth noting that Dallas was playing without several starters on both sides of the ball, but that still shouldn't take away from the resiliency Arizona showed in the victory.

The Cardinals will look to even up their record at 2-2 when they hit the road for a game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 1. That game is slated to begin at 4:25 PM ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.