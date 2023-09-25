The Arizona Cardinals shockingly beat the Dallas Cowboys by the score of 28-16 in Week 3 of the NFL season, and Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs made a TikTok responding to Micah Parsons' words ahead of the game.

I love Josh Dobbs 😭 pic.twitter.com/rFiFeCkEpJ — Nico (@elitetakes_) September 25, 2023

The Cowboys were viewed as one of, if not the best team in the NFL after the first two weeks. They beat the New York Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and beat the New York Jets 30-10 in Week 2, and Micah Parsons' impact on the defensive side of the ball was a big part of that.

Josh Dobbs had a good game against the Cowboys, and was a part of the Cardinals jumping out to an early lead that they never gave up.

Dobbs completed 17-of-21 passes for 189 yards and threw for a touchdown against the Cowboys, and also rushed for 55 yards. James Conner and Rondale Moore also scored rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals.

So while Dobbs was not asked to do a ton with his arm, he was efficient and made the plays necessary to get the win, moving the team to 1-2 on the season.

Parsons himself did not have a bad game. He had five tackles, two of them solo and had a sack as well. The Cowboys defense struggled defending the run, but did get some stops that provided the offense some opportunities to come back in the game. Dallas' red zone offense garnered a lot of attention, as there were multiple failures to get into the end zone, capped off by a Dak Prescott interception that essentially sealed the game.

The Cardinals will have another tough test against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.