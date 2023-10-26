Apple Studios' Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn's upcoming action-comedy film starring Henry Cavill is set to be released in theaters in Feb. 2, 2024, CBR reported.

The film's trailer opens with pop songstres Dua Lipa walking towards Cavill, who plays the titular Argylle. The scene unfolds like a spy movie, with John Cena coming in to save the day.

After Cavill's exit as DC's Superman and The Witcher, he's keeping busy. Aside from Argylle next year, he also has The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and is currently rumored to play The Highlander. Henry Cavill will also star in an as-yet-untitled Guy Ritchie movie with Jake Gyllenhaal.

It then transitions to Bryce Dallas-Howard's Elly Conway, a best-selling spy novelist and creator of Argylle. The audience finds out that Argylle is only a fictional character.

Elly's world gets more exciting when Bryan Cranston's character starts chasing her because her novels started to replicate actual espionage activities. He wants her to write a chapter for things to go his way.

She wants nothing to do with this and ends up teaming up with Sam Rockwell's Aiden, a spy allergic to cats.

Cavill, Cena, Dallas-Howard, Cranston, Rockwell and Lipa are joined by Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie is Lipa's second film, after she played a mermaid in Barbie. She isn't the only mermaid in Argylle. Cena was also mermaid Ken.

The film marks Vaughn's return to the spy genre after the Kingsman trilogy. He also teased a reboot of Kickass.

Argylle streaming date on Apple TV+ will be announced later.