Director of Argylle, Matthew Vaughn, teased what might be a new Kick-Ass movie.

“Kick-Ass changed people's perception of what a superhero film is. We're doing it again,” Vaughn stated during a panel, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we'd like to have them back after the reboot. I can't really talk about it, but it's fun!” he added.

Kick-Ass starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski in the original 2010 film. He was an ordinary teenager who set out to become a superhero despite lacking extraordinary powers.

Kiss-Ass reboot details

Matthew Vaughn is keeping pretty hush-hush about what a reboot of the film might include, but a blueprint exists. It's from a 2018 Kick-Ass comic series from writer Mark Millar and artist John Romita Jr. that featured a different protagonist, Patience Lee, a Black military veteran.

Back in 2018, Millar told EW, “The big difference is that she's immensely capable. Their personalities are completely different, and being in her 30s and a mother gives the whole thing a completely different edge, too. This is a military vet as opposed to a bored schoolboy.”

This project is very early, so there's no telling who might star as Patience Lee. Also, it's not 100% that is the protagonist that the reboot will choose.

Vaughn has a great track record for picking talent, so whoever he chooses for this reboot, Kick-Ass fans will likely not be disappointed.

Fans for sure hope this project gets created soon and becomes one kick-ass film.