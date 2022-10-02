‘He’s a freak’: Terrence Ross’ analysis of Bol Bol

Bol Bol has yet to play a single minute for the Orlando Magic, but he’s already got teammate Terrence Ross raving about him.

At Magic media day, Ross told reporters that all Bol needs is to find his niche and what he’s good at and with his combination of size and skill, he’d no doubt be a good player.

Entering his fourth year in the NBA, Bol hasn’t had the smoothest transition to the league. A former McDonald’s All-American, he only played one season at the University of Oregon that was cut short due to foot injury. He was originally projected as a sure-fire first-round draft pick but ended up slipping to No. 44 when the Miami Heat drafted him and promptly traded his rights to the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets signed him to a two-way contract and he had some productive games in the G League before finally making his NBA debut in the bubble in August of 2020. He only played sparingly for the Nuggets over the next two season before they traded him to the Detroit Pistons this past January in a deal that was ultimately rescinded due to Bol’s failed physical.

Bol would undergo season-ending surgery after that, but was still dealt to the Boston Celtics. A month later, he was traded to the Magic. He re-signed with the Orlando Magic this off-season on a two-year, $4,400,000 deal.

Now healthy, he’ll have his chance to break into the Magic rotation and show that he is a capable NBA player. If Ross’ excitement is any indication, he’s well on his way there.