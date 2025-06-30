The Orlando Magic entered the 2025 NBA Draft as a young, frisky team rich in talent but poor in polish. With the Eastern Conference deepening and expectations growing, Orlando approached this draft needing more than just “upside.” They needed real answers. For a front office that’s too often played it safe or late, this year’s picks suggest a meaningful shift. By targeting proven skillsets and high-IQ prospects, the Magic may have finally started forging a path to actual playoff viability.

What-Ifs and Asterisks

The Magic concluded the regular season with a 41-41 record, clinging to a playoff spot before succumbing to the Boston Celtics in the opening round. If Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had not been absent for lengthy periods of time, Orlando's year might have turned out quite differently. Similarly, if Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner never had season-ending injuries.

This successfully explains why the Magic are not in the 50-win range. They also didn't do enough in the prior summer to improve the offense. Their headline offseason move, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, will end the season shooting less than 35 percent from three. He was also never going to provide the shot-making and initiation that this team severely lacks in the half-court.

The loss against the Celtics was not unexpected. However, it proved what many had suspected: the Magic are caught in a perilous middle zone. They are maybe one offensive gear away from actual prominence.

Here we will hand out our grades for every player whom the Orlando Magic picked at the recent 2025 NBA Draft.

Jase Richardson, SG, Michigan State

Grade: A

The Magic finally attacked their shooting woes with purpose. In Jase Richardson, they may have found the kind of backcourt bolt they’ve lacked for years.

Richardson isn’t just a name that pops thanks to his NBA pedigree (he’s the son of two-time Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson). He’s a genuinely savvy, skilled guard who slipped further in the draft than expected. At 6’1”, he’s undersized by modern combo guard standards. However, he more than compensates with basketball IQ, work ethic, and a smooth offensive game that fits snugly beside Orlando’s jumbo creators.

Richardson showed strong off-ball instincts at Michigan State. That's where he shot well from deep, made quick reads, and played bigger than his frame on defense. He handled a growing role late in the season with maturity and versatility. This suggests untapped playmaking upside that Tom Izzo’s system may have hidden. That’s not just intriguing; it’s a potential ceiling-raiser.

The concerns are real, though. His size makes him a mismatch risk. Unless he tightens his handle, he may struggle to take over possessions. Still, the fact that Orlando found a player this polished, this intelligent, and this ready to contribute where they drafted him? That’s smart team-building. It seems like they finally have a front office that goes beyond “project potential.”

If Desmond Bane, whom the Magic acquired via trade, represents the big-ticket remedy for spacing, Richardson represents the quiet steal that could quietly help tie it all together. The Magic didn’t overthink this, and they’re better for it.

Noah Penda, F, Le Mans (France)

Grade: C

If Richardson was a value pick with upside and clear fit, Noah Penda feels more like a long-view gamble.

A 6'8″ forward from Le Mans in France, Penda brings versatility and maturity beyond his years. He reads the floor well, doesn’t force the issue, and defends multiple positions without blinking. His playmaking from the wing position evokes a veteran’s mind. That matters for a Magic team that often gets too “stiff” in its half-court actions.

Still, the upside here depends heavily on development. Penda shot just 30 percent from three overseas. His form isn’t yet fluid enough to inspire confidence that he'll stretch defenses soon. Without a reliable jumper, he risks becoming a ball-mover without gravity. That's a problem Orlando already has too much of.

What saves this pick from criticism is context. The Magic weren’t desperate for high-floor contributors. They also don’t need Penda to break into the rotation immediately. In the best-case scenario, he becomes a versatile, low-usage connector who fills gaps between stars. In the worst-case, he’s a stashable bench piece whose impact never fully materializes. This was a swing, but a cautious one. At least it aligns with the team’s broader commitment to basketball IQ and defense.

Make the Step Forward Count

The 2025 NBA Draft marked a promising pivot for the Magic. Instead of chasing athleticism or waiting for upside to click, they prioritized need and readiness. Jase Richardson gives them shooting and smarts in the backcourt. Noah Penda adds defensive tools and connective play. Together, they reflect a team that knows its problems and finally appears ready to solve them.

Whether that’s enough to lift Orlando out of .500 purgatory depends on health, internal growth, and what they do next. But for now, Magic fans can feel something new after draft night: optimism that’s grounded, not hypothetical.