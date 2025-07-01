The Orlando Magic started off their offseason moves before the NBA Finals were even over when they acquired Desmond Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The trade was a move towards becoming a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. And with the NBA free agency negotiation period beginning on Monday, the Magic made another big move with veteran point guard Tyus Jones.

The Magic and Tyus Jones agreed to a contract in free agency for one year and worth $7 million, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. Jones spent last season with the Phoenix Suns after signing as a free agent in the offseason. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Jones has long been considered one of the best backup point guards in the NBA.

Last season, Jones’ role with the Suns was split between starting and coming off the bench. He appeared in 81 games, including 58 starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Now entering his 11th season in the NBA, Jones began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves after they acquired his rights via a draft day trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones played the first four seasons of his career with the Wolves before signing as a free agent with the Memphis Grizzlies. His Grizzlies stint spanned four seasons as well. Jones also played one season for the Washington Wizards after being traded by the Grizzlies ahead of the 2023-24 season.

He will now help a Magic team looking to move into the upper-echelon in the Eastern Conference. His role will likely be the primary backup point guard to Jalen Suggs. This past season, the Magic finished with the seventh seed in the East after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in. They were eventually eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics.