The Orlando Magic are looking to make some moves when free agency arrives, as it seems like they're going all in for next season. After trading for Desmond Bane, it was obvious that they were looking to take that next step, and now they will have to fill in some holes on their roster.

With the recent moves that the Magic have made, it is setting up for a potential backup guard to sign with them, which also has something to do with Chris Paul, according to the Stein Line.

“It is believed Orlando's Sunday business — declining the $11 million team option for Moe Wagner along with the $2.1 million team option for Caleb Houstan — represents two steps toward creating the financial wiggle room needed to finally land Tyus Jones in the Magic Kingdom after the veteran point guard has been linked to them for years,” the Stein Line wrote.

“If Jones indeed exits Phoenix, that would open the door for Paul's potential reunion with the Suns,” they continued.

There were many questions on where Paul might land this offseason, and teams such as the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have come up. The Suns is where Paul made it to the NBA Finals in 2021, and he was a good fit for what they were trying to do, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he returned there.

Magic looking to make a move for Tyus Jones

Jones has been connected to the Magic for about a week now, and it makes sense with their need for a solid backup guard.

“Sources say that the Orlando Magic are among the teams to express interest in Jones, who played alongside new Magic marquee acquisition Desmond Bane for three seasons in Memphis. Bane posted on Twitter in April 2024 that ‘doors [are] always open' for a reunification with Jones,” Jake Fischer wrote.

Jones has been a solid backup guard for most of his career, and last season he was put in a starting role with the Suns. That experience was probably up and down for him, especially with the Suns not having a great season. If Jones decides to sign with the Magic, hopefully, he's put in a role that works best for him, and he can help the second unit. It'll be interesting to see what Jones decides to do when free agency opens.