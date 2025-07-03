The Orlando Magic have withdrawn their qualifying offer to guard Mac McClung, making the three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion an unrestricted free agent. The move, reported Wednesday by Keith Smith of Spotrac, signals the Magic’s continued reshuffling of their roster following an active offseason.

McClung, 26, appeared in just two games for Orlando during the 2024–25 NBA season. In limited action, he averaged 1.5 assists over five minutes per contest. The bulk of his season was spent with the Magic’s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, where he posted impressive numbers. Across 30 appearances, McClung averaged 25.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

Despite his standout G League performances, McClung has yet to establish a consistent role at the NBA level. Across four seasons, he has played only six games in the league, including previous stints with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The decision to rescind McClung’s offer reflects the Magic’s evolving roster priorities as they retool around their young core. Following a 41–41 campaign in 2024–25 that ended with a first-round playoff exit to the Boston Celtics, Orlando has focused on adding depth and veteran experience.

Magic revamp backcourt with Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones additions as Mac McClung hits free agency

One of the franchise’s most significant moves came on Father’s Day, when the Magic acquired Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster deal. The trade sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap to Memphis in exchange for Bane, who averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists last season.

Orlando has also addressed its backcourt needs by signing Tyus Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal. The 29-year-old guard spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, where he played 81 games, including 58 starts. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 41.4% from three.

In addition to player transactions, the Magic have made adjustments to their coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was reported that God Shammgod is joining Orlando after spending nearly a decade with the Dallas Mavericks. Shammgod, known for his player development expertise, played a key role in helping Luka Doncic transition to the NBA after arriving from Europe.

Shammgod’s arrival further emphasizes the Magic’s commitment to internal development as they continue building around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.

With McClung now entering free agency, his future in the league remains uncertain. While his NBA opportunities have been limited, his G League success and growing popularity from his dunk contest victories keep him on the radar for teams seeking scoring punch and backcourt depth.

The Magic, meanwhile, continue shaping their roster ahead of the 2025–26 season as they aim to climb further up the Eastern Conference standings.