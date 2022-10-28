‘He’s always been a dog’: Astros’ Alex Bregman gets brutally honest Harrison Bader praise ahead of World Series

To many who watched or played against Alex Bregman during his three-season run at LSU, it has come as no shock to them that the third baseman has emerged as a focal point of the Houston Astros’ run of dominance in the American League.

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, who featured at Florida, often had a front-row seat to watch Bregman not only shine for the Tigers in SEC play but also boost his own MLB Draft stock. As the versatile outfielder told MLB Network on Friday, it is no surprise that Bregman has continued to pick up where he left off from his run at LSU.

“He’s always been a dog,” Bader said. “He was that LSU’s heartbeat. I experienced it for three years, we’ve had many times where we rolled into St. Louis at the box and got crushed. He was right in the middle of it all.”

There is much to Bader that stands out about Bregman, and among them, he remains impressed with the two-time All-Star’s sheer plate discipline.

“That’s a guy who is just committed to his plan at the plate and is just relentless,” Bader said. “I think most impressive about Bregs is just his eye, he doesn’t chase. He knows where his barrel is at, which is important because when a mistake is made, he puts a really good swing on it. We saw the numbers and how similar, I think they were actually exactly the same from the DS and CS.

“Having that consistency in baseball is so hard to do, let alone on this big stage. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

Bregman now has his eye on helping the Astros pick up a World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies for what would be the franchise’s second title in team history.