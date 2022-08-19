‘He’s devastated’: Jurickson Profar reveals Fernado Tatis Jr.’s state of mind before he talks to Padres about PED suspension

The San Diego Padres were dealt a massive blow last week when it was announced that their star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., received an 80 game suspension after he tested positive for Clostebol, which is an anabolic steroid. Tatis had not played all season long after breaking his wrist over the offseason, and was close to returning to action for San Diego when the news broke.

Tatis’ suspension has shocked the MLB world, specifically the Padres. Tatis’ teammates have not been shy in voicing their disappointment wth their young star teammate when it comes to his suspension, as the Padres now have to figure out how to make it through the rest of the season without him on their roster.

For the most part, Tatis has remained quiet about his suspension, only offering a brief statement in which he said he used the banned substance in effort to treat ringworm. But reports have come out that Tatis will speak to his teammates and folks in the Padres front office shortly.

But as Tatis prepares to talk to his teammates for the first time since his suspension, no one really knows how he feels about the situation. Tatis’ teammate and close friend Jurickson Profar shed some light on Tatis’ mindset, offering a short response to how Tatis has reacted to his suspension.

“He’s devastated. He feels really bad.” – Jurickson Profar, ESPN

Profar also mentioned that he’s been communicating with Tatis daily, and has encouraged him to address the situation with his team. It sounds like his persuasion has worked, as Tatis will talk about his suspension with his teammates in the coming days. It’s clear that Tatis has some work to do when it comes to regaining the trust of his Padres teammates, and speaking with the team could help begin the process.