By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

If you ever wanted to know what a gun’s thoughts are in a video game then you should look forward to High on Life. High on Life is a brand new video game made by Squanch Games Inc who is headed by the co-creator of Rick and Morty and the brains behind Solar Opposites.

High on Life Release Date: December 13, 2022



High on Life is coming out on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Gameplay

High on Life is a single player first person shooter video game. The game features various guns that the player can use when traversing this world. These guns have different kinds of combat methods and each one varies differently from the others. These guns differ in playstyle techniques and skill the player can utilize. With that difference in playstyles, a difference in personality. Since this game’s main feature is the talking guns, the guns are considered side characters that the player needs to get to know. Some of these guns can have quite the personality as well. However, to get to know these guns, the player has to meet them first. To meet with them, the player is given different missions in the world to rescue these guns. Once they are rescued, these guns can be used to unleash terror against the enemies that will come at the player.

High on Life also features a dynamic and beautiful world. With the game’s comedic nature, the environment immerses the player in different environments that have some sort of comedic twist on them. The world in the game is also constantly changing as the game takes place during a world-changing cataclysmic event.

Story and Setting

High on Life puts players in the shoes of the main character. The game starts off with the main character fresh out of high school. There is nothing in particular to be done as the main character cannot find a job and does not have any ambition. However, this all changes when the main character meets a talking gun and an alien cartel invades the Earth.

The goal of the alien cartel is to use humans as a substance and get high off humanity. As the one chosen by the charismatic gun, it is the player’s duty to right things and become the best intergalactic bounty hunter.